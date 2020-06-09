Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 9

14 more discharged in Nimar in last 24 hours

In Khargone, as many eight patients moved out of hospital after they were cured. With this total number of recoveries in the district raised to 136. District which recorded 205 cases so far, at present have 56 active cases after death of 13 persons. In the last 24 hours, health department sent 82 samples for testing.

3 discharged, 27 under treatment in Khandwa

In Khandwa, three more persons got discharged from the hospital after winning over the Covid-19 virus. With this total number of active patients in the district reduced to 27. Khandwa district has recorded 271 COVID-19 patients. Out of which 227 have recovered successfully, while 17 have died. Before moving out of hospital, doctors advised patients to remain in quarantine for the next two weeks.

Now, Dhar has only 3 active patients

With three discharged, total number of active patients in Dhar district has been reduced to three on Tuesday. District has recorded as many 129 COVID-19 positive patients so far. However, 122 of them got discharged from the hospital after they were successfully cured, while four persons have succumbed to the virus. District at present has 12 active containment areas.