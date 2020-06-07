Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 6

4-yr-old boy one other test positive in Ratlam

One more person has been discharged from the Government Medical College on Sunday after recovery from COVID-19, meanwhile two new patients have been admitted in the isolation ward of Government Medical College (GMC). They who were found positive in Saturday’s evening sample report of the COVID-19 laboratory of GMC.

The number of active cases in the district has gone up to 18, while 32 patients have been discharged from the GMC after recovery.

On Sunday, a patient from Shakti Nagar area was discharged after recovery and continuous three negative tests from the GMC. District collector Ruchika Chauhan and dean Dr Sanjay Dixit were present.

According to official information, two positive who have been added Staturday evening include a 4-year-old boy and 28 years old male who are family members of the 23 years old female positive of Nayapura area who gave birth to the baby child in the District Hospital here after being detected as COVID-19 positive. Both the newly detected COVID-19 positive were already quarantined at the GMC and now shifted to the Isolation ward.

From Nayapura containment area so far four positive persons have been found. Number of persons of the area have been already quarantined and contact tracing is also still continued.

In last 10-day period the sample testing of the suspected patients has gone up and the total number of sample testing has also crossed 1600 mark now since lockdown period started. In last few days period the number of positive has also gone up due to increased testing which touched to now 52.

Four patients have passed away. The number of health surveys in containment areas has crossed more than 84,000 and now door to door survey has commenced in Ratlam and Jaora to find suspected.

Neemuch district recorded 19 more COVID-19 patients on Sunday. As per the medical bulletin released on Sunday evening, district got test report of 61 samples from Ujjain lab. Out of which 42 samples were tested negative, while remaining 19 tested positive.

Earlier, on Saturday many 36 patients who were successfully overcome coronavirus got discharged from the four COVID Care Centres in Neemuch. With this total number of discharged patients in the district rose to 196. So far district recorded 327 COVID-19 cases. With five deaths, currently 126 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and COVID Care Centres. Civil surgeon Dr BL Rawat and other doctors who were present at the centre advised all the outgoing patients to remain home quarantine for next two weeks.

With two more discharge, Mandsaur district now have only two active cases. As per the medical bulletin released on Sunday, so far district reported 94 cases and out of them 83 were successfully recovered, while nine persons succumbed to disease. Health department in Mandsaur collected samples of 1883 till Sunday and department got test reports of 1753 samples. With 94 of them tested positive for COVID-19, 1541 were tested negative. Department yet to get test reports of 130 samples.

With two more recoveries, total number of active patients in Dhar reduced to five. According to information, district recorded as many 128 COVID-19 cases. Out of them, 119 got discharged after they were successfully cured. District also recorded five deaths. District epidemiologist Dr Sanjay Bhandari informed that total eight patients, six on Saturday and two on Sunday got discharged from the hospital. Currently four in Dhar and one in Indore undergoing treatment and they are said to be stable.

Khargone district recorded 13 new COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours. With this total number of cases in the district rose to 197. Out of them 125 got discharged from the hospital after they were cured, while 13 patients succumbed to disease. At present 59 are undergoing treatment and they are said to be stable. According to information, health department set 84 samples for test, out of which 67 samples tested negative while 13 tested positive. Health department still waiting for 238 samples test report. Earlier, on Saturday as many 17 persons got discharged from the hospital after they overcome the disease.

Panic prevailed in Thikri village of Barwani district after one person who is being undergoing treatment at one of Indore’s private hospital tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, this is the first case reported in the village. Block medical officer RS Mujalde informed that the person who is pharmacist and owns a medical shop on Dawana road undergoing treatment at Indore from last 10 days. He is asthmatic and currently in an intensive care unit. On June 3, his first report came negative, however his second report came positive on Sunday. One person who is just residing near to his residence died about five days back and his we are still waiting for his report.