Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 22

14 more discharged, 19 under treatment in Ratlam
Fourteen patients have been discharged on Sunday from the COVID-19 Hospital of the Government Medical College (GMC) here this evening.
As per information at present only 19 active patients of COVID-19 are under treatment at the GMC COVID-19 Hospital.
For the first time in last fortnight only one person tested for COVID-19 in Ratlam. The new patient is said to be a close contact of another patient from Neem Chowk Jaora .
As per Saturday evening health bulletin now over forty sample reports are awaited. The pendency of sample reports in recent past had touched more than five hundred samples but COVID-19 laboratory of GMC has overcome the challenge of pendency, it is claimed .About 2,900 sample reports pertaining to Ratlam district have been processed since lockdown period, in different laboratories.
The number of patients has reached 134 and. So far six deaths have taken place due to Covid-19 and 109 persons have been discharged after recovering fully. Death rate is 4.45% of the total Covid-19 patients while recovery rate is 81.34% and recently detected active patients are showing signs of recovery and including this percentage of stable and improving patients at the GMC the total recovery may touch 95.55%.
Ninety-four persons as per health bulleting are admitted at present in the quarantine centers of the district. At present the COVID-19 active patients are being traced either through contact history of already positive or through fever clinics.
Many areas are likely to get denitrified from the present list of 31 containment areas in next few days as no new patients have been reported from there.
Drive against unlock rule violators has resulted in increased number of people wearing masks while in public.
In a meeting held at the control room District Collector warned of stern actions and fine against the unlock violators. During day time activities have become normal but turnout from the rural belt has been reduced. Locals have been directed to stay indoors from 7PM to 6 AM.
Newly wedded woman tests positive in Hatpipliya
The Soni family of Hatpipliya were in for a shock when learnt that their daughter-in-law has tested positive for coronavirus. The entire family has now been quarantined and the administration has sealed their house.
The Soni family went to Delhi on June 14, for their son’s marriage. The baraat returned to Bhopal with the new bride on June 17. Before reaching their residence and welcoming the bride, the family decided to get examined at Primary Health Centre, Hatpipliya. The bride tested positive and is now quarantined at a hostel in Hatpipliya. The family lives in Indore but their ancestral house belongs to Hatpipliya.
Tehsildar SubhashSunere and Dr Jeevan Yadav said that the house has been sealed and the members are quarantined.
