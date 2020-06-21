Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 22

14 more discharged, 19 under treatment in Ratlam

Fourteen patients have been discharged on Sunday from the COVID-19 Hospital of the Government Medical College (GMC) here this evening.

As per information at present only 19 active patients of COVID-19 are under treatment at the GMC COVID-19 Hospital.

For the first time in last fortnight only one person tested for COVID-19 in Ratlam. The new patient is said to be a close contact of another patient from Neem Chowk Jaora .

As per Saturday evening health bulletin now over forty sample reports are awaited. The pendency of sample reports in recent past had touched more than five hundred samples but COVID-19 laboratory of GMC has overcome the challenge of pendency, it is claimed .About 2,900 sample reports pertaining to Ratlam district have been processed since lockdown period, in different laboratories.

The number of patients has reached 134 and. So far six deaths have taken place due to Covid-19 and 109 persons have been discharged after recovering fully. Death rate is 4.45% of the total Covid-19 patients while recovery rate is 81.34% and recently detected active patients are showing signs of recovery and including this percentage of stable and improving patients at the GMC the total recovery may touch 95.55%.