Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 19

9 test positive, 4 discharged in Ratlam

Recovery of COVID-19 patients and addition of new patients has now become common phenomena here.

Last night nine positive were detected when 157 sample reports were released by the Government Medical College (GMC) while on the recovery side four patients have been discharged on Thursday from the GMC COVID-19 Hospital.

Nine positive detected last night included seven from Jaora and two from Ratlam. After Nayapura area of Ratlam, Jaora town is becoming hot spot in the district.

Official information said that a 60-year-old woman COVID-19 positive died on Thursday during treatment at the GMC COVID-19 hospital.