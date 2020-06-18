Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 19

9 test positive, 4 discharged in Ratlam
Recovery of COVID-19 patients and addition of new patients has now become common phenomena here.
Last night nine positive were detected when 157 sample reports were released by the Government Medical College (GMC) while on the recovery side four patients have been discharged on Thursday from the GMC COVID-19 Hospital.
Nine positive detected last night included seven from Jaora and two from Ratlam. After Nayapura area of Ratlam, Jaora town is becoming hot spot in the district.
Official information said that a 60-year-old woman COVID-19 positive died on Thursday during treatment at the GMC COVID-19 hospital.
Active positive forty patients are continued to remain admitted in the GMC COVID-19 Hospital. The number of total positive since lockdown period is 127 and six of them have died till this date.
Those discharged on Thursday after recovery from the GMC COVID-19 hospital include three persons of Ratlam and one of Jaora. Three women of Ratlam city two of them from Nayapura and one from Kasturba Nagar area were discharged on recovery while one male of Jaora was discharged.
After Nayapura of Ratlam city, Jaora has become hot spot in the district which has become cause of concern.
A total of 2,675 samples reports have been processed since lockdown and the number of total positive found so far 127 persons. Over 81 patients have been discharged from the GMC COVID-19 hospital after recovery till this date. While reports of the 82 samples are awaited while 28 containment are existed at present.
Around one lakh health surveys have taken place in the containment areas created so far in the district. 177 persons are in quarantine at present and 40 patients are continued to be admitted at the isolation ward of COVID-19 hospital.
Meanwhile, life is fast returning to normalcy during unlock-1 here as most of the activities have started. District administration has set up number of fever clinics in the district where people are reaching for their treatment. This is to mention that last night nine positive detected included three referred from fever clinics.
65 year old tests positive in Hatpipliya
Hatpipliya: Coronavirus has once again entered in Hatpipliya, with the report of a 65 year old woman testing positive. The woman, resident of ward number five is undergoing treatment in Indore.
The ward was sealed and declared a containment area as soon as possible. Tehsildar Subhash Sunere and Dr Jeevan Yadav said that the health department quarantined 22 persons of the locality at a hostel. These people were quarantined on the basis of past contact history with the said woman. A survey is also being conducted of the area.
Previous cases of coronavirus in Hatpipliya succumbed to the disease and were detected 70 days ago. The administration has however given relaxation to the citizens. Most people are not following social distancing and some are not wearing masks.