Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 15

4-yr-old among 11 discharged in Ratlam

Eleven more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged on from the Government Medical College (GMC) COVID hospital here on Sunday. Those who were discharged from the hospital includes a four-year-old boy from Nayapura area.

With this total number of active patients in the district reduced to 28 and they are undergoing treatment at GMC and are said to be stable.

So far, district recorded 87 COVID-19 cases in the district and 55 of them successfully cured and got discharged from the hospital. District also reported four deaths due to novel coronavirus.

20 containment areas

Meanwhile, the total number of total containment areas has gone up to twenty in the district which included 17 containment areas in Ratlam and three in Jaora. Containment areas in Ratlam town includes Sheranipura, Tata Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Katju Nagar, Dhanmandi, Rajaswa Colony, Lohar road, Gokuldham, Deendayal Nagar, Nayapura, Getwell hospital post office road, Ved Vyas (Madina) Colony, Saint Ravidas Chowk, P&T Colony, Naharpura, Kasturba Nagar and Palace road.