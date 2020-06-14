Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 15

4-yr-old among 11 discharged in Ratlam
Eleven more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged on from the Government Medical College (GMC) COVID hospital here on Sunday. Those who were discharged from the hospital includes a four-year-old boy from Nayapura area.
With this total number of active patients in the district reduced to 28 and they are undergoing treatment at GMC and are said to be stable.
So far, district recorded 87 COVID-19 cases in the district and 55 of them successfully cured and got discharged from the hospital. District also reported four deaths due to novel coronavirus.
20 containment areas
Meanwhile, the total number of total containment areas has gone up to twenty in the district which included 17 containment areas in Ratlam and three in Jaora. Containment areas in Ratlam town includes Sheranipura, Tata Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Katju Nagar, Dhanmandi, Rajaswa Colony, Lohar road, Gokuldham, Deendayal Nagar, Nayapura, Getwell hospital post office road, Ved Vyas (Madina) Colony, Saint Ravidas Chowk, P&T Colony, Naharpura, Kasturba Nagar and Palace road.
9 corona winners discharged in Khargone
Nine more patients got discharged from hospital after they successfully cured. With this total number of recoveries raised to 166. Khargone district recorded total 220 COVID positive cases so far. With 14 deaths, district still have 40 active patients and they are said to be stable. Beside, as many 30 areas are still under containment.
2 more discharged, 21 under treatment in Khandwa
In Khandwa, two more patients got discharged from the hospital after they were cured. With this total number of discharged patients in Khandwa raised to 241. Notably, district recorded 279 COVID patients so far. With 17 deaths, district currently have 21 active patients and they are said to be stable. Meanwhile, district administration on Sunday denotified five more containment areas. This includes Ghaspura Ganj, Bangladesh Galli No 6, Golmol Baba Galli, RPF Barrack Teen Puliya and RPF Colony.
