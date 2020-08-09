Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 10

Ratlam

Nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from the Government Medical College (GMC) on Sunday after recovery.

On the other hand, 13 new Covid-19 patients were detected on Saturday evening. After discharge of nine patients, 66 active patients remained admitted at the GMC Covid hospital here as on Sunday.

Collector Ruchika Chauhan and Dean GMC Dr.Sanjay Dixit were present when corona winners were discharged .

So far 411 patients have been discharged after recovery out of 490 persons who have tested positive. A total of 13 deaths have taken place and 66 patients remained admitted at the GMC. Among the new patients nine are from city area and four from other places in the district.

New curfew timing

Meanwhile an official press release said that weekly lockdown will continue to be imposed every Sunday till further orders. Only essential services will be allowed to operate and the night curfew from Monday to Saturday will now be from 10 PM to 5 AM.

6 more test positive in Khandwa, 75-yr-old among 8 discharged

On Saturday, 8 corona patients were discharged from the Covid Care Center of the district after getting infection free. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. D.S Chauhan said that the 8 corona winners who have been discharged are 50 years, 70 years, 51 years, 50 years, 75 years, 34 years, 32 years and 26 years old respectively and are residents of Adarsh Nagar, Surajkund, Mayur Vihaar, Bajrang Chowk, Shani Mandir Khandwa, Sudamapuri Mathel, Power Plant Moondi and Bhojakhedi respectively. All the Corona winners discharged have been advised to stay home quarantined for a few days.

Epidemiologist Dr. Yogesh Sharma informed that a total of 95 new samples were sent to the laboratory on Saturday. He said that on Friday night 6 reports have turned out to be positive. These positive reports include 1 patient from ward number 13 Chhanera, 1 patient from Village Khaigaon, one patient each from Jumman Nagar near Gulshan Kirana, Noorani Masjid, Ankur Nagar, Jyoti Nagar and Dharakwadi Moondi area. Thus, a total of 698 patients have been reported positive in the district so far. Epidemiologist Dr. Sharma said that samples of 14,302 people have been taken so far in the district. On Saturday, a total of 8 Corona winners were discharged from the Covid Care Center. So a total of 608 patients of Corona have been discharged from the hospital so far.

2 New Containment Zones Declared

The areas around the corona positive patients' homes are declared as containment zones and prohibitory orders are implemented. In this order, the Additional District Magistrate Nanda Bhalave Kushre has issued orders to declare the two areas around the corona-infected patient's houses as containment zones. According to the order issued, 2 new containment areas have been created, Sethi Nagar behind Jain Temple and Semalya village of Pandhana block. SDM Khandwa Sanjeev Keshav Pandey has been entrusted with responsibility of Incident Commander in these containment areas. Tehsildar Pratap Kumar Agasya has also been appointed to assist him.

4 new cases take Khargone tally to 990

As many30 patients got discharged from the hospital after they overcome COVID-19 here in Khargone district.

Meanwhile, four new patients have been detected in the district including one from Kasrawad, two from Barwah and one from other village. With this total number of infected persons in the district raised to 919. With 729 discharged and 18 deaths, as many 172 persons are undergoing treatment in the district at present. When it comes to the containment areas, as many 111 areas in the district are still under containment zones.

89 under treatment, 7 discharged in Mandsaur

Seven more persons got discharged in Mandsaur district on Sunday after they treated completely. District so far recorded 514 COVID-19 positive cases. With 414 discharge and 11 deaths, district currently have 89 active cases undergoing treatment at the COVID Care Centre and they are said to be stable.

On discharge, doctors and the health workers treating patients at the COVID Care Centre cheered outgoing patients and asked them to maintain social distancing as well as stay in home isolation for stipulated time period.