Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on 26 june

Morena has turned into a hotspot in the last four days. On Thursday, 36 positive cases were reported in the district, forcing the administration to clamp curfew in 36 wards. In fact, in the last four days the district has reported 112 corona cases taking its tally to 260. Even the nagar nigam office has been sealed.

Eight deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, including four in Indore and three in Bhopal. The state's tally on Thursday evening stood at 12,663 positive cases and 542 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,507 positive cases and 211 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2730 cases and 94 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 850 positive cases. Burhanpur has reported 391 cases, Neemuch 435, Khandwa 293, Khargone 269, Jabalpur 365, Dhar 161, Gwalior 312, Mandsaur 105, Dewas 208, Sagar 308, Raisen 108 and Bhind 173 cases, Sheopur 68 Rajgarh 82 and Barwani 97 cases.