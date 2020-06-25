Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on 26 june

Morena has turned into a hotspot in the last four days. On Thursday, 36 positive cases were reported in the district, forcing the administration to clamp curfew in 36 wards. In fact, in the last four days the district has reported 112 corona cases taking its tally to 260. Even the nagar nigam office has been sealed.
Eight deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, including four in Indore and three in Bhopal. The state's tally on Thursday evening stood at 12,663 positive cases and 542 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,507 positive cases and 211 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2730 cases and 94 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 850 positive cases. Burhanpur has reported 391 cases, Neemuch 435, Khandwa 293, Khargone 269, Jabalpur 365, Dhar 161, Gwalior 312, Mandsaur 105, Dewas 208, Sagar 308, Raisen 108 and Bhind 173 cases, Sheopur 68 Rajgarh 82 and Barwani 97 cases.
Chhindwara, Vididha and Ashok Nagar have 43 cases each while Rewa has 46, Hoshangabad 41, Betul 49 and Ratlam 137. Chhattarpur and Shajapur have 54 cases each. Panna and Anuppur have 29 cases each while Damoh has 32, Shivpuri 33, and Dindori, Narsingpur and Tikamgarh have 30 case each.
Anuppur, Panna and Satna have 29 cases each while Harda has 26 corona patients. Besides, Datia has 21 cases, Balaghat and Sidhi have 20 while Katni and Jhabua have 15 cases each. Shahdol has 18 cases.
Sehore has 13 corona cases, Seoni has 11, Sidhi 19, Umaria 10 and Guna 12 corona patients. Agar-Malwa and Singrauli have 16 cases each while Alirajpur has till date reported three corona patients and Annupur 26. Ashok Nagar has 40, Mandla has 6, Katni 12 and Niwari 8 cases.
As per health department, 179 positive cases were reported in state on Thursday. During the day 6,617 samples were tested across the state.
Positive cases are 12663 positive cases and death tolls are 542 while 2434 are active cases and 9619 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)