Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 26

40 recoveries within 48-hours in Mandsaur

Situation in Mandsaur district which was turning out to be a major COVID-19 hotspot is now limping back to normal with increasing number of recoveries.

On Saturday 25 more patients moved out of hospital after they were cured. With this total number of recoveries in the district raised to 272. Earlier on Friday, 15 positive patients, who have now fully recovered have been discharged from the hospital. Which mean total 40 patients moved out of hospital in the last 48 hours.

As per the health bulletin district recorded 371 cases so far. With 10 deaths, district presently have 89 active cases and they are said to be stable.

The health department has urged people to contact 104 helpline if they face difficulty in breathing, cold and cough and fever. A total of 34,308 persons entering into the district have been screened and quarantined. Out of these, 3,713 are in home quarantine, 75 are in quarantine centre and 30,520 have completed their quarantine duration.