Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 26

40 recoveries within 48-hours in Mandsaur
Situation in Mandsaur district which was turning out to be a major COVID-19 hotspot is now limping back to normal with increasing number of recoveries.
On Saturday 25 more patients moved out of hospital after they were cured. With this total number of recoveries in the district raised to 272. Earlier on Friday, 15 positive patients, who have now fully recovered have been discharged from the hospital. Which mean total 40 patients moved out of hospital in the last 48 hours.
As per the health bulletin district recorded 371 cases so far. With 10 deaths, district presently have 89 active cases and they are said to be stable.
The health department has urged people to contact 104 helpline if they face difficulty in breathing, cold and cough and fever. A total of 34,308 persons entering into the district have been screened and quarantined. Out of these, 3,713 are in home quarantine, 75 are in quarantine centre and 30,520 have completed their quarantine duration.
Antar Singh Arya goes into home isolation in Sendhwa
Ex-cabinet minister and senior BJP leader from Barwani district Antar Singh Arya went on a home isolation as soon as he received the news that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for the COVID-19.
BJP spokesman Sunil Agrawal said that about two days back Arya had meeting with the CM to discuss various pending projects which were started at the time when Arya was minister.
Agrawal informed that following the protocol, Arya isolated himself for the stipulated time period and also asked his kin to stay away from him.
6 new cases in Dhar, tally 344
Dhar district recorded six new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday. Besides, six patients got discharged from the hospital after they were completely cured. With this total number of cases in the district raised 344. Out of this, 229 patients got recovered, while nine succumbed to the disease. At present total 106 patients from the district undergoing treatment for COVID-19, out of which 99 are in Dhar district, while seven others are in other district.
Maharashtra return man tests positive in Thikri
A 34 year-old person, a resident of Segwal village has recently tested positive for coronavirus. He used to work in Maharashtra and had returned to his hometown a few days ago. Block level officer Ritesh Kag said that the man went to Indore on July 21 after falling sick. A containment area was declared around his residence after he tested positive. Kag said that people are not visiting government hospitals and clinics due to the fear of coronavirus and do not report the symptoms. Tehsildar Bhagirath Wakla and team collected fines from 34 persons for not wearing a mask outdoors. The team is also checking each and every vehicle and maintaining a record of where the riders are coming from.
75-year-old tests positive after daughter-in-law in Hatpipliya
Naib tehsildar Anita Baretha and Dr Jeevan Yadav informed that a 75-year-old man, resident of ward number 12 has recently tested positive for coronavirus. The man’s daughter-in-law had previously tested positive and is quarantined in the girls’ hostel quarantine facility. The person’s family and acquaintances have been quarantined in Patidar Hostel. A resident of the ward said that all residents of the ward must be tested as they had visited the patient recently.
Kachehri Darwaza area declared containment zone in Unhel
Two women of Unhel have recently tested positive on Thursday. Naib tehsildar Manohar Verma, assistant inspector LN Rawat, patwari Manohar Patidar and team reached their residence and declared in containment area. The family was given certain instructions and was told to strictly stay quarantined until further notice. Their neighbours were also told to be alert. Screening of neighbouring families was conducted on Friday and the samples of persons of the said family were collected. The administration is tracking down the contact history of the family. SDM Purushottam Kumar has said that KachehriDarwaza area will remain as containment area. CSP ManojRatnakar, station in-charge DR Jogtawat and chief municipal officer Sanjay Deora will be deployed there.
….Khargone tally breaches 600 mark
In Khargone, with 22 more patients, total number of COVID-19 cases in the district crossed 600 mark (precisely 617). As per the health bulletin, those who were tested positive aged from 50-year-old person to 12-year-old child. According to information, beside 22 positive reports, district got negative test report of 353 samples.
As district recorded 617 cases, 437 of them got discharge from the hospital after they were completely cured, while 17 died while undergoing treatment. At present, district have 163 active patients and they are said to be stable. District health department also waiting for the pending report of 601 samples.
Khandwa records 32 recoveries in 2 days
Khandwa district witnessed 32 recoveries in the last two days and that brought big relief for the doctors and the local administration here.
Chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chouhan informed that 12 patients got discharge from the hospital on Saturday, while 20 others were moved out of hospital on Friday.
Majority of those who were discharged from the hospital are above 50 plus and that was another reason for cheer.
Hospital staff congratulated them for getting healthy and clapped for them. The patients appreciated the treatment and behavior of the hospital staff.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)