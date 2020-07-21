Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 22

26 discharged, 108 under treatment in Mandsaur

Tuesday brought some good news for the locals in Mandsaur as 26 persons were discharged from the hospital acing Covid-19 and no new case has been registered in the district on Tuesday.

District health officer Dr Adhirkumar Mishra and Covid Centre in charge Dr DK Sharma informed that so far district has recorded 324 positive cases and 207 have been discharged. With nine deaths, the district currently has 108 patients under treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, local MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, district collector Manoj Pushp and other health department officials cheered all the outgoing patients and asked them to maintain social distancing.

This is the first time in Mandsaur, when more than two dozen patients moved out of hospital after they were recovered. This give much needed jubilation and the confidence to the doctors and the health employees who are toiling hard round the clock during the ongoing pandemic.

25 discharged in Khandwa

Khandwa: Tuesday brought relief for the locals as 25 patients were discharged after recovering from corona infection from the COVID Care Centre of District Hospital. Chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chauhan said that the 25 persons have fully recovered. Three new cases have been detected the same day. Containment areas were declared near the residences of new patients. Additional district magistrate Nanda Bhalave Kushare said that the containment areas are Sanjay Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Bypass Road. SDM Sanjeev Keshav Pandey shall command the police force deployed in these areas along with tehsildar Pratap Agasya.

8 more test +ve in Dhar

In Dhar district, eight more cases registered on Tuesday. With this total number of positive cases in the district raised to 319. With stiff raise in the number of cases, district collector Alok Singh announced that now onwards district will observe two days lockdown – on Saturday and Sunday. Besides, Tuesday remained weekly bandh. District at present have total 123 active cases and out of them, 113 of them undergoing treatment in Dhar, while remaining 10 undergoing treatment in other districts. So far 187 patients recovered from the COVID-19.