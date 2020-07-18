Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 18

4 test positive in two days in Nagda

The coronavirus is spreading at large in the city in the post-lockdown period. Four patients tested positive on Wednesday and Thursday from different localities. The health department is alerted and the citizens are terrified. The administration sure did open up the economy, but seems to have failed at monitoring it. A resident of Government Colony has tested positive and the health department is tracing her contact and travel history. Her family is quarantined and the area is declared a containment zone. The woman’s son works in Pune, Maharashtra and recently returned to his home. Another patient was found in Gandhigram Colony, after which he was admitted and his family was quarantined. Two more patients were found in Ratnyakhedi and Nimbodiya villages. The shopkeepers and businessmen are not keeping track of the time they are operating their shops. They neither are keeping sanitisers nor are asking customers to wear masks. The administration is not keeping an eye on those entering into the district, or domestic travelers. The locals said that two chemical factories of the city were operating even during the lockdown. The organisation was run under the pretext of sanitizing the factories. These employers have not paid the labourers and workers for their labour during the pandemic. SDM Purushottam Kumar, CSP Manoj Ratnakar, Birlagram station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma, tehsildar Vinod Sharma, block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki, health care workers Nitesh Upadhyay and anganwadi workers collected samples of residents of containment areas.

Three more test positive in Alot, Tal

A team of ASHA workers conducted a survey in ward number four in the guidance of nodal officer Dr Abdul Kadir. The team did thermal scanning of residents and collected information about persons having cold and cough. A 35 year old man of Kharwa Khurd has recently tested positive. On the other hand, two persons were detected coronavirus positive in Tal Nagar and another in Madhopur village. The Kharwa Khurd area was sanitized and the area was declared as containment zone. The patient was admitted to Ratlam Medical College immediately. Tal tehsildar Ramesh Sisodiya, naib tehsildar Ramesh Sare, patwari Ramesh Solanki and Dr RK Pal of Community Health Centre collected samples of the residents.