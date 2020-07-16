Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 17

8 test positive, 10 discharged in Ratlam

Ten COVID-19 patients were discharged today after recovery from the Government Medical College (GMC) here while eight new patients were detected on Wednesday evening when sample reports were released. Over 39 are under treatment in the GMC.

During unlock 2.0 new cases are being found in rural belt of the district as out of eight new patients four belonged to rural belt while four are from the city.

Ten persons who were discharged on Thursday included a nine-years-old boy of Raoti village, 37-years-old woman of village Dhamedi and remaining eight patients of city area. Dean GMC Dr.Sanjay Dixit ,Deputy Collector Manisha Vaskale and hospital staff were present during the discharge.

From rural belt 25-year-old youth of village Imlipada (Sarwar), 28-year-old youth of Nayabazar,Ringnod, 40-year-old person of Karwakhurd ,Taal, 55-year-old person of Talawpara were found positive .From city area 62-year-old of Bhoyara Bawdi , 40-year-old youth of Baggikhana and 27-year-old woman of Baggikhana and 28-year-youth of Gaushala Road Ratlam were found active positive. Now reports of 589 samples is still awaited.

Action against private clinic

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Health officer (CMHO) Dr.Prabhakar Nanaware informed that complaint was received that in Hakimwada area treatment of the fever, cough and cold was being done in a private clinic and on that basis district administration team rushed and registered a case. CHMO Dr.Nanaware appealed people to visit Government run fever clinics only in case of cough, cold, fever and breathing problem. In an another case a case was registered against a trader who was found selling Agarbatti in a containment area.