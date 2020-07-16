Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 17

8 test positive, 10 discharged in Ratlam
Ten COVID-19 patients were discharged today after recovery from the Government Medical College (GMC) here while eight new patients were detected on Wednesday evening when sample reports were released. Over 39 are under treatment in the GMC.
During unlock 2.0 new cases are being found in rural belt of the district as out of eight new patients four belonged to rural belt while four are from the city.
Ten persons who were discharged on Thursday included a nine-years-old boy of Raoti village, 37-years-old woman of village Dhamedi and remaining eight patients of city area. Dean GMC Dr.Sanjay Dixit ,Deputy Collector Manisha Vaskale and hospital staff were present during the discharge.
From rural belt 25-year-old youth of village Imlipada (Sarwar), 28-year-old youth of Nayabazar,Ringnod, 40-year-old person of Karwakhurd ,Taal, 55-year-old person of Talawpara were found positive .From city area 62-year-old of Bhoyara Bawdi , 40-year-old youth of Baggikhana and 27-year-old woman of Baggikhana and 28-year-youth of Gaushala Road Ratlam were found active positive. Now reports of 589 samples is still awaited.
Action against private clinic
Meanwhile, Chief Medical Health officer (CMHO) Dr.Prabhakar Nanaware informed that complaint was received that in Hakimwada area treatment of the fever, cough and cold was being done in a private clinic and on that basis district administration team rushed and registered a case. CHMO Dr.Nanaware appealed people to visit Government run fever clinics only in case of cough, cold, fever and breathing problem. In an another case a case was registered against a trader who was found selling Agarbatti in a containment area.
18 discharged, 85 under treatment in Mandsaur
Thursday brought some cheer for Mandsaur people as 18 persons moved out of hospital after they were cured of COVID-19.
This includes five from Mandsaur, three from Dorana, four from Seetamau, two from Bhanpura, three from Pipliyamandi and one from Barkheda (Malhagarh).
With this total number of active patients in the district reduced to 85. District so far recorded 247 COVID-19 cases. Out this, 153 recovered, while nine succumbed to disease.
District collector Manoj Pushp along with health department officials congratulated all the outgoing patients. Expressing satisfaction over the health department work, collector Pushp said that this is good sign for us.
Pushp also cautioned people to stay alert as danger is still looming and one small mistake could prove costly for them.
14 more test positive in Dhar
Situation in Dhar district turning out to be serious as 14 new COVID-19 cases have been registered on Thursday. This includes six from Dhar town, two from Dahi, two from Ghattabillod and one each from Gandhwani, Manawar, Dhamnod.
On Wednesday eight new cases were reported in the district raising total number of active cases in the district to 57. As per the medical bulletin, district recorded 241 COVID-19 cases so far. Out this, eight persons succumbed to the disease, while 176 got discharged from the hospital after they were cured. At present, 42 patients undergoing treatment in district, while 15 others undergoing treatment outside district.
13 test positive, 16 discharged in Khandwa
In Khandwa as many 16 persons moved out of hospital after they were cured of corona infection. However, 13 new patients found in the district resulting decrease in number of active cases by three.
District chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chouhan informed that those who were discharged from the COVID Care Centre aged from 52 to 18.
When it comes to new cases, district reported 13 new cases on Thursday. District got test reports of 104 samples and 93 samples were tested positive.
So far district recorded 475 positive cases and out of them 355 got discharged from the hospital after they overcome the disease.
