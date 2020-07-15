Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 16

19 new cases found in Khandwa

With 19 more COVID-19 positive cases and 14 discharged, number of active patients in Khandwa district raised by five on Wednesday. Chief medical and health officer DR DS Chouhan informed that six patients got discharged on Tuesday night, while eight others moved out of hospital on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Wednesday.

Maiden corona case found in Khetia

Khetia administration declared Banjara Gali as containment area after a person has tested positive for COVID-19. According to information, Khetia village of Barwani district closed to Maharashtra border was corona-free so far, however panic prevailed in the villager after test report of one person came positive. Naib tehsildar Jagganath Vaskale and chief municipal officer Ishwar Mahale along with block medical officer Arvind Kirade and team rushed to the spot and declared area containment.

Officials informed that at persons who tested positive undergoing treatment at Dhulia, Maharashtra. Officials asked villagers to wear mask and adhere to other guidelines.

Minor girl, one other test positive in Jobat

Two more persons from Jobat village of Alirajpur district tested positive for COVID-19. With this total number of positive cases raised to eight. On Wednesday, one 70-year-old person and another 17-year-old girl tested positive. Alirajpur chief medical and health officer Prakash Dhokey informed that one persons Laxmiganj and another from Hanumanganj was found infected. Laxmiganj is already containment zone.