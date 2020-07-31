Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 1

Congress roasts BJP over Bhabhi Ji Papad in Malhargarh

Invoking the claim of BJP leader and Union Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Arjun Meghwal, Congress workers from Malhargarh village of Mandsaur district sent papad to ailing state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wish him speedy recovery.

MP from Bikaner Meghwal stoked controversy recently after he garnered criticism for video which shows him endorsing a particular brand of papad to fight coronavirus. He has been roasted ever since for the said claim, especially so as there is no scientific evidence to back his claim.

In the video, Meghwal was seen endorsing the 'Bhabhi Ji Papad’ brand. Meghwal claimed that the ingredients of Bhabhi Ji Papad helps in formation of antibodies needed to fight Covid-19.

"Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus. This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus," Meghwal said.

The company manufacturing the papad is based in Bikaner, Meghwal's constituency. The manufacturer reportedly claimed Bhabhi Ji Papad had immunity-boosting ingredients like Giloy.

Taking a jibe at this, Congress leader send a pack of papad to the state chief minister Chouhan who is currently undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal after tested positive for Covid-19.

Malhargarh Congress bloc president Anil Sharma and the Congress workers went to post office and send the pack of papad through speed post.

37 discharged, 65 under treatment in Dhar

Thirty-seven patients moved out of Covid Care Centre after they were treated for novel coronavirus on Friday. In last 24-hour no new corona patient has been found in the Dhar which has recorded as many 396 COVID-19 patients so far. With 10 deaths, at present district have 65 active patients and 14 of them are under treatment outside Dhar. The number of recoveries has been 321.

12-yr-old among 19 discharged in Alirajour

In Alirajpur, as many 19 patients got discharged from the hospital after they recovered on Friday. Those who got discharged aged between 45 and 12-year-old. Doctors at the hospital asked all the outgoing patients to maintain social distancing as well as remain home isolation for the stipulated time period.

MP cheers corona winners

As many 28 patients of Covid-19 got discharged from the Covid Care Center in Mandsaur on Thursday evening increasing total number of recovered patients in the district to 351 so far.

Notably, district recorded total 405 Covid-19 patients so far and at present 44 of them are undergoing treatment, while 10 persons lost their lives while undergoing treatment.

On Thursday at the time of discharge, Member of Parliament from Neemuch – Mandsaur Sudhir Gupta along with administrative and health officials cheered outgoing patients. Doctors asked them to maintain social distancing as well as remain home isolation for the stipulated time period.

Indefinite lockdown in Amzhera

As many 18 persons from two families tested positive for COVID-19 in Amzhera village under Sardarpur tehsil. Following this sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai imposed indefinite lockdown in Amzhera village.

According to information, entire administrative machinery and the police team swung into action as soon as they came to know about outbreak in the village. Officials sealed entire village to prevent entry and exit of any person. SDM Rai warned villagers to follow the lockdown protocol or face the action. Essential services including hospitals, medical stores, milk distributors excepted from the lockdown.

Missing patient turns himself in at Manasa

Panic prevailed among the administrative machinery after they found one Covid-19 positive patient missing his place in Manasa village. Matter came to fore when ambulance along with the health work rushed to his place to bring him at the hospital after he tested positive.

Without losing a moment, team members informed administration and the police who immediately launched a search operation. Entire department took a sigh of relief after a patient himself came at the hospital at around 1 am. He was immediately rushed to the district hospital, while his family members were sent to the quarantine centre.

Sub-divisional magistrate Manish Jain informed that the person is financially week and someone told him that he has to bear expense of his treatment himself and which is around Rs 20,000. Failing to arrange money, scared of dreaded disease, he hide himself in an agriculture farm. After some of the villagers convience him, he ready to come hospital.

So far the village has recorded seven patients from the six containment zone. Meanwhile, another person from Nalkheda village was found infected from the novel coronavirus. Recently he visited his in-laws house in Rajasthan and after returning from there, he complained of cough and cold. Doctors at the fever clinic considered him suspect case and asked for the test.

Admin to hold 25 tests a day in Khachrod

A team of the health department conducted tests of residents of ward number 19, who are above 50 years of age. They also tested all persons diagnosed with asthma, diabetes, blood pressure and cold and cough. Teacher ChandrakantaKhajwaniya, anganwadi worker Sarita Trivedi and health department worker SajjanlalMalviya and Dharmendra Dabi conducted the tests. The health department team will be testing 25 persons per day.

Meanwhile, people have started visiting markets to make purchases with festivals forthcoming. The shopkeepers have also started focussing on their business and profits. However, there is no regard for social distancing and very few people are wearing masks. Five coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment, whose family members have been quarantined.

First corona patient found in Pasuld

Panic prevailed in Palsud village of Barwani district after one person tested positive for Covid-19. Sub-divisional magistrate Abhay Singh Ohariya informed that they got test report of a person as soon as we got his report, administration sealed entire area around his resident and declared the area containment zone. Team collected entire family members samples and put them on home isolation to prevent further spread.