Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on August 20

Four more test positive in Dhar, tally 611

The number of corona patients is continuously increasing in Dhar district. A political leader has lost his wife to corona and 4 new corona patients were found in the district, so far the number of people who died from corona in the district has gone up to 13.

Four samples have tested positive out of 380 sent for investigation in last 24 hours. Total samples taken is 13438, while overall tally of patients is 611, number of positive patients admitted in hospital is 90, patients admitted in hospitals of other districts is 12, number of patients discharged after recovery is 496, number of negative reports received in last 24 hours is 11,845.

The Number of patients admitted in 24 hours at the Quarantine Center is 1617, number of discharged patients from Quarantine Center is 13, number of patients discharged from Center is 1,563, total number of positive patients in the district is 102. This information is based on the report of Bulletin, report received after this time will be included in the next day.

Headline 14 discharged in Khandwa

Fourteen more patients were discharged from the Covid Care Center in the district hospital, Khandwa, after fully recovering from corona infection on Tuesday. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr DS Chauhan informed that those who have been discharged after getting infection free are Sheikh Javed, Jai Kumar Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Pandey, Anil Agarwal, Shabnam, Udit Chauhan, Vikas Mede, Anjum, Lilabai, Santosh Verma, Nitin Jaiswal, Malkham Singh Chauhan, Umashankar Parihar and Shiv Kumar Tiwari. All the people discharged were advised to stay home quarantine for a few days. A total of one report came out positive in the investigation report received from the district hospital's truenat machine. Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that this positive report is of a 68-year-old woman from Pandhana. In this way, a total of 779 people have reported positive.

5 new patients sent to Mandsaur for treatment

Five people were found corona positive in the district on Friday. After receiving the information the team of Revenue Department, Police Administration and City Council team reached Bhaat Mohalla, Khadawada Road, Barkheda Loya and declared the area as containment zones. Areas were completely sanitised by the city council and the infected patients were sent to Mandsaur, and people who come in contact with them were also asked to stay quarantined. Naib patwari Mukesh Sharma, RI police assistant sub inspector Moolchand Dhakad, city council engineer Vinod Pandey, Daroga Suresh Malviya, Vinod Vishwakarma and PWD employees were present on the occasion.

Ward No5 declared containment in Mundi

After getting Covid-19 positive report of one readymade trader from Ward No 5, administration team led by sub-divisional magistrate Dr Mamta Khede rushed to the spot and notified area as containment zone.

Beside, health department team sent patients to the Covid Care Centre for treatment.

SDM Dr Khede had discussion with the trader’s wife as she starts crying as soon as she came to know about her husband’s report. Meanwhile, Dr Khede pacified her and assured her that her husband will be back soon.

Meanwhile, administration has prepared a list of his family members as well as five tenant families residing on the ground-floor of his house. Administration asked them to stay in home quarantine for the stipulated period.

Traders being convinced for shutting biz for a fortnight in Sardarpur

With continuous increase in number of novel coronavirus cases, situation in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district turning from bad to worse. With three deaths, tehsil recorded 59 Covid-19 cases so far.

With increasing number of cases, senior doctor ML Jain expressed concerned over the situation and asked administration and traders in the tehsil to take relevant step to contain the spread. Dr Jain said that that situation will further deteriorate if we couldn’t act on time.

Meanwhile, local administration is in constant touch with the local traders and attempting to convince them to keep their business establishments close for next one fortnight so that situation could be improve a bit.

Son of priest tests +ve in Gandhwani

Son of priest from Hanuman temple in Gandhwani district tested positive on Wednesday. Tehsildar Sunil Kurware informed that they got test report of a person on Wednesday and as soon as they report, they rushed to the spot and send patient to the hospital. Entire area has been sealed and put all the family members including a priest on home quarantine.