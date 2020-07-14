Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore

Containment areas in Ratlam go up to 50

Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from the Government Medical College (GMC) here after recovery on Tuesday.

The number of patients admitted in the GMC is 40 as on today, said official information. Those discharged on Tuesday include 2 from Lohar road, one each from Mahavir Nagar, Rajiv Nagar and Patel colony of the city and one person of Chipapura, Jaora.

So far 228 Covid-19 positive patients have been detected from over 7,600 samples tests processed. Over 182 persons have been discharged while six have succumbed to the infection. Now, 225 samples reports are pending as per health bulletin issued on Tuesday.

With the rise in the number of cases during unlock 2.0 the number of containment areas has also gone up to 50 in the district. District Collector Ruchika Chauhan has visited Piploda and Sailana situated containment areas in the district on Monday.

21 more test positive in Mandsaur

Panic prevailed in Mandsaur district as 21 new COVID-19 infected persons were found on Tuesday. With this total number infected figures in the district has crossed the 200 mark (precisely 221).

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Adhirkumar Mishra informed that these cases were confirmed in the 385 samples report which were received on Tuesday afternoon from Ratlam Medical College.

In Mandsaur district, more than 8600 samples have been tested so far. However, 133 of them got discharged from the hospital after they were recovered, while nine persons succumbed to disease and 79 are still undergoing treatment.

Four new cases found in Kukshi

Four more people have tested positive. Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar, block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat and others reached the area and declared it as containment zone. Three persons of Azad Colony and one from one from Laxmi Colony are now infected with coronavirus. The patients have been sent to Dhar for treatment. The police is tracing the contacts and travel history of these four people. Their family members were strictly advised to follow home quarantine. The new cases have been identified in door-to-door survey under the Kill Corona drive.

Ward no 23 no more a containment area in Nagda

Administration has denotified the containment area of ward number 23 on Monday in the presence of SDM Purushottam Kumar. A youth had tested positive in the area a fortnight ago, after which he was sent to Ujjain for treatment and his family was quarantined. SDM Kumar said that block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki requested that as the youth is now cured and there exist no infected persons in the locality, the containment area must be reopened. BMO Dr Solanki, tehsildar Vinod Sharma, chief municipal officer Mohammed Ashfaq Khan, nodal officer Basant Singh Raghuvanshi, healthcare worker NiteshUpadhyay and others marked their presence.

Thandla no more COVID-19 free: 3 cases reported

Despite efforts of the administration, first case of coronavirus came to fore in Thandla. The administration had been telling people to stay indoors as much as possible and maintain social distancing, but three positive cases were detected in just one day. One of these three persons is a ward boy in a government hospital. One of them is a merchant and had recently returned from Dahod, Baroda and Ahmedabad. The ward boy kept working even when he was showing symptoms of coronavirus, said block medical officer Dr KamleshParaste. SDM GS Baghel, SDOP MS Gawli, naib tehsildar LalitaGadariya and doctors roamed around the city to instruct people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and only go outside when extremely necessary. The administration is of the opinion that a lockdown must be repeated in Thandla to flatten the curve.

Station incharge tests +ve in Neemuch

A policeman in Neemuch has tested positive for coronavirus recently. Police has played an important role in maintaining law and order in the city during the pandemic crisis. Many policemen have even sacrificed their lives fighting with coronavirus. The subordinates of the said police officer, who is a station in-charge are worried as he might have had multiple contact history. Administration has sealed his residence and declared it a containment area.

Woman visiting ‘maika’ is the first corona victim of Sailana

Sailana: Chaos prevailed in the village as a woman tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The woman is a resident of Mandsaur. She came to Sailana to visit her parents. Officials of health department reached her residence in Kumawat Mohalla the same day her reports turned in.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Locals are demanding that her parents and rest of the family members should also be tested for coronavirus as they were living with her for almost a week. There has been no case of coronavirus in Sailana till date.

Administrative team, including collector Ruchika Chauhan, SP Gaurav Tiwari and others reached her residence and declared it a containment area. They, along with SDM, SDOP and other officials instructed Kumawat Mohalla residents to stay safe.