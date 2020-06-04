Latest coronavirus from MP districts on June 4

Young expectant mother among two test positive for coronavirus in Ratlam

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the district now as two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 10.

According to official information, a 23-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Nayapura, was tested positive on Wednesday evening.

As the woman is heavily pregnant, she has been immediately isolated in a separate labour ward of the Mother and Child Health here as doctors decided that her delivery will take place as per protocol and guideline of the COVID-19. Family members of the woman have been isolated and her contacts are being traced. According to information, doctors on Thursday planned caesarean delivery and after delivery, the newborn will also undergo COVID-19 test and if found negative then will be kept separately.

Similarly on Wednesday evening a 27-year-old male resident of Deendayal Nagar was found positive after his sample report from GMC laboratory was received. As per official information, he was employed in a shop situated at Lohar Road and the 70-year-old shop owner had passed away recently and his report was also found positive after the death. Two family members of 70-year-old deceased were also found positive.

35 discharged after fully cured in Neemuch

As many 35 patients moved out of COVID Care Centre in Neemuch after they were fully cured on Thursday. With this, the total number of cured persons in the district rose to 116. Neemuch district reported as many 242 patients so far. With five deaths, currently 121 persons are undergoing treatment here.

On Thursday, as many 23 persons were discharged from Kasturba Gandhi COVID Care Centre. All of them are from Jawad village, one of the most affected village in the district. Remaining five were discharged from the girls hostel, while seven other from the women residential home. Out of this seven, one from Manasa and three other from Umedpura, while three other from Jawad village.

One elderly person dies, Thikri admin on toes

Death of one aged person put entire administration and health department in Thikri on alert. Block medical officer Dr RS Mujalde said that one person, a resident of Dawana Road died on Wednesday morning. BMO said that they don’t want to take any chance and as result, the administration immediately asked all the traders in the in area to shut their business establishments. On Thursday, three health department teams started surveying the area and conducted screening of as many 389 people.

No new case, no discharge in Khargone

With no fresh case and no discharge, total number of confirmed and active cases remain same as of Wednesday. According to medical bulletin released on Thursday evening, the district has 50 active patients and it had so far reported as many as 169 COVID-19 patients. Out of which, 108 were cured and discharged from the hospital. So far 11 persons succumbed to the disease. Conditions of all 50 active patients who are undergoing treatment are reported to be stable.

No change in figures in Dhar

In Dhar with no new case and discharge, total number of confirmed cases in the district remain stable on 125. With 110 recoveries and three deaths, district currently have 12 active patients. Out of them, 10 are undergoing treatment in Dhar, while two others in other district.

Only 4 active patients in district in Mandsaur

With 81 cured and discharged, Mandsaur district now left with only four active patients. On Thursday four more patients got discharged from the hospital after they were successfully overcame the disease. The district recorded 93 COVID-19 cases till date with eight deaths in the district. So far, 1705 samples were collected in the district and got test reports of 1631. District still waiting for 74 samples test report.

Burhanpur records 35 active patients

With 18 discharged and 12 new patients, number of active patients in Burhanpur reduced from 41 to 35 on Thursday. So far district recorded 317, only behind Indore (3597), Bhopal (1572) and Ujjain (694) in terms of number of COVID-19 cases. However, 266 patients already got discharged from the hospital after they treated. District reported 16 deaths so far.