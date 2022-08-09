Last Shravan ​Somvar celebrated with gaiety

Decorated Shiv temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

To celebrate the last Shravan Somvar of the season, people​ came out on the streets and visited temples to ​offer ​prayers and celebrate the occasion with great joy.

All the temples in the city including Bhuteshwar, Gutkeshwar, Devguradia, and Lord Shiva’s idols were decorated and worshiped. Devotees visited temples early in the morning before sunrise and performed ‘Abhishek’. Processions were taken out in the city in the afternoon and evenings hours where the devotees came on the streets and sang bhajans while performing dance. Around 11 processions were taken out in the city including those in Rajwada, Devguradia, and Pipliyana where the devotees performed ‘Tandav’ dance form.

Many of the temples distributed lunch and dinner in the form of Prasad to devotees. Prasad stalls were set up around the city distributing ‘kheer’ or ‘khichdi’ to the public. Rudrakshas were distributed in a Pardeshipura temple.

The last Monday of the Shravan month is considered as important and every devotee keeps a fast for the lord the whole day and serves fruits and milk products to lord as Prasad and later consumes the same after performing abhishek.