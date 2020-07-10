Last day to apply for National Teacher Award 2020

Indore: Today, i.e. July 11 is the last day to apply for the National Teacher Award 2020. Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited applications for the award.
The award is conferred to school teachers and heads of schools working in recognised primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools. Teachers from both government and private schools can apply for the awards.
The purpose of the National Award to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
Normally retired teachers are not eligible for the award but those teachers who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months i.e. up to April 30 in the year to which National Awards relate) can be considered for the award if they fulfil all other conditions.
Teachers who apply for the award will be evaluated on two criteria - objective criteria, and performance-based criteria.
Objective criteria will carry weightage of 20 out of 100 and performance-based criteria will carry the weightage of 80 out of 100.
Applications for the award can be submitted online through the web portal of MHRD or the award.
First level of scrutiny will be done by a District Selection Committee (DSC). DSC will shortlist 3 names and forward these to the State Selection Committee (SSC).
The state committee will prepare a shortlist of the best candidates, subject to the maximum number allotted to the States/UTs and forward the same to the Independent Jury at National level through an online portal. There will also be an Organization Selection Committee (OSC) for other organizations.
DSC will send the final list from the district between July 12 and 21. The short list of the state or organisation selection committee will be sent to the independent national jury between July 22 and July 31 through the online portal.
Short-listed candidates for selection will be notified by August 3. The national jury will select the candidates and finalise the names by August 14.
After the approval of the Union Human Resource Development Minister, the selected candidates will be informed by August 17. National Teacher Awards will be given on Teachers' Day in New Delhi on September 5, 2020.