Last day to apply for National Teacher Award 2020

Indore: Today, i.e. July 11 is the last day to apply for the National Teacher Award 2020. Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited applications for the award.

The award is conferred to school teachers and heads of schools working in recognised primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools. Teachers from both government and private schools can apply for the awards.

The purpose of the National Award to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Normally retired teachers are not eligible for the award but those teachers who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months i.e. up to April 30 in the year to which National Awards relate) can be considered for the award if they fulfil all other conditions.

Teachers who apply for the award will be evaluated on two criteria - objective criteria, and performance-based criteria.