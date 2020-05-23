Last day to apply for JEE Mains 2020 second attempt is May 24

Indore

Last day to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 second attempt is on May 24. The applications for JEE-mains 2020 exams were re-opened due to lockdown and change in dates. Extended till May 24, JEE special window was another chance for students who plan to study abroad and were held back to corona pandemic.

Online application can be submitted until 5 pm on May 24, while the fee can be paid online till 11:50 pm.

“In view of the representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad, but are now keen to pursue their studies in the country due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and would thus like to appear in the JEE Mains 2020, the NTA has decided to give one last opportunity,” the notice said.

Until now, about 15,000 aspirants have already confirmed and registered for JEE Mains 2020. This is sure to make the competition stiffer.

Aspirants have had more time to prepare for the upcoming JEE Main second attempt. Previously, the examination was scheduled in April, but postponed due to covid-19 outspread. During the lockdown, students have been preparing for the upcoming examination. Increased competition is definitely another challenge for JEE aspirants.

The qualification rate for JEE is already about 1 percent or even lower.

In 2019, candidates who scored 98 percentile in 2019 got ranks around 17,500. Candidates who scored 97 percentile in 2019 got ranks around 26,200.

JEE Mains conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) is the primary entrance examination for students hoping to study in mainly Indian Institute Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).