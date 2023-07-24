LAST CHANCE: Registrations For UG Close Today, PG Tomorrow

DAVV Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Haven’t applied for admission to traditional undergraduate or postgraduate courses as yet?

Act now. The online registration window for the final rounds of admission counselling for UG and PG courses is going to shut at midnight on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

As per the department of higher education (DHE)’s schedule, this is the final round of counselling, colleges have demanded one more round citing vacant seats. They said that the colleges should be allowed to admit students till August 15.

“The DHE has not taken any decision on our demand as yet, we are hopeful the admission will be allowed till Independence Day,” said Shri Jain Diwakar College principal Apurv Trivedi.

Around 40,000 seats are vacant in 140 colleges in the district. The vacancies include 22,000 seats in a total of 38 colleges with minority status in the state.

90% Seats In 6 Govt Colleges In City Filled

After completion of three rounds of counselling, nearly 90 per cent seats are filled in six government colleges in the city whereas in 30 per cent seats are vacant in 6 other colleges in the district. On the other hand, only 45 per cent seats are filled in more than 125 private and aided colleges.

Allotment List On July 31

Seat allotment for both UG and PG courses will be done on July 31. Students will be required to pay fees for confirmation of admission till August 4.

Students taking the option of upgrading will get a separate form to pay the fees from August 5 to 9.

Final Round Admission List Of BEd On August 3

The list of second additional and final round for admission to BEd colleges will come on August 3. The students will have to deposit the fees for confirmation of admission by August 9. Out of 3,450 seats in 33 colleges of Indore city and 6,900 seats in 67 colleges of the division, about 90 per cent are filled. The remaining 10 per cent seats are likely to be filled in the final round of counselling in the BEd colleges.

Deadline For Filling DAVV’s Google Form Expires Today

For the candidates -- who had taken CUET-UG but did not make DAVV as their preference during registration – the deadline to apply for counselling at DAVV expires on Monday.

DAVV has allowed candidates who did not select DAVV while filling their online application for CUET (UG) - 2023 to also participate in the counselling /admission process of the university.

“Such candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria of the programme of their interest offered by DAVV. Such candidates must fill this Google Form to participate in the DAVV counselling/admission process. After filling the information in given Google Form, the candidate will be able to register for counselling process of the DAVV. The link for Google Form will remain open July 24,” a public notice issued by DAVV reads.

