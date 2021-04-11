Ujjain: Large number of youth patients, rise in positivity rate a concern

Ujjain: The officials of the health department of the district are concerned over the rising percentage of youth among new corona patients and that of the positivity rate.

Among the 218 new patients, identified on April 10, 25 were students. These students belonged to age group of 18 to 24 years.

Moreover, among new cases found on on Saturday, 40 people were in the age group of 16-30 years.

According to the health bulletin, 1,386 investigations revealed 218 positive cases, which is about 15.72 per cent which means that every seventh person who underwent the test has turned out to be corona positive. The percentage of positive patients is a warning that if we still don’t take this invisible enemy seriously then the situation may worsen in the coming days, said an official of health department.

Patients now abound almost all the major colonies of the city, it clearly reflect that corona infection has spread it tentacles to almost all wards of the city. Moreover, it is also victimising youth and children this time around.

Rishi Nagar has reported over 10 cases within 10 days. The patients here include people in the age bracket of 18 to 82 years.

The latest patients include fire brigade staff, bank personnel, advocate, musician, architect, journalist, hospital staff, teachers, stock market broker, tour and travel operator, RTO employee, temple priest and staffers of MPEB, panchayat, PWD and railways among others.