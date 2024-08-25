Land Worth Over ₹150 Cr Freed From Encroachers In Indore | Representaive Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration carried out a major operation against illegal encroachments and freed more than Rs 150 crore worth government land from encroachers on Saturday. The action was taken by SDM Juni Indore Ghanshyam Dhangar and Tehsildar Shivshankar Jaroliya.

SDM Juni Indore Dhangar informed that the land freed from encroachment is a valuable 0.866 hectares of village Khajrani on Khasra number 370, which is registered in the name of the Government Circumstantial Administrator, Collector Indore. One Ashok Bhai, son of Lal Bhai Gujarati, illegally sold plots of this government land to 13 people who then constructed boundary walls and roads, to illegally develop a colony on the land.

Read Also Bhopal: 2 Held For Abducting Class 10 Student From His House In Ayodhya Nagar

Government's notice board has been placed on the site

Acting on orders from Collector Asheesh Singh, a joint team from the district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) removed the illegal structures and restored it to the government ownership after reclaiming the land.

A notice board has been placed on the site to inform the public that the land is government-owned. The current market value of the reclaimed land is estimated to be more than Rs 150 crore.