e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:55 AM IST

Land sold in parts: Halt transfer of names in such cases, Pal tells DM

Buyers are getting permission under several schemes
Staff Reporter
IMC office

IMC office

Indore: Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal has written a letter to Indore collector on Wednesday asking him to halt transfer of names in cases where the agricultural land is sold in parts by their owners.

She said in the letter that the land owners are selling the agricultural land in parts and the buyers are getting permission under several schemes from IMC and other concerned departments and developing colonies over there without having proper road connectivity and drainage systems. She stated in the letter that because of such issues several colonies are being declared illegal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:55 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal