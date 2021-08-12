Land sold in parts: Halt transfer of names in such cases, Pal tells DM

Indore: Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal has written a letter to Indore collector on Wednesday asking him to halt transfer of names in cases where the agricultural land is sold in parts by their owners.

She said in the letter that the land owners are selling the agricultural land in parts and the buyers are getting permission under several schemes from IMC and other concerned departments and developing colonies over there without having proper road connectivity and drainage systems. She stated in the letter that because of such issues several colonies are being declared illegal.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:55 AM IST