Land Sharks in MP government net : Illegal buildings of Yuvraj, Hemant Yadav, Saluja razed in Indore

Indore: Continuing crackdown on land sharks and mafia, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police on Sunday carried out demolition drive against three of them and demolished their houses and other buildings.

The illegal construction of Yuvraj Kashid alias Yuvraj Ustad, Hemant Yadav and Omprakash Saluja were demolished.

A team of Indore Municipal Corporation reached Patnipura Square at 8 am on Sunday to demolish illegally constructed building of Hemant Yadav. Then IMC team with two poclain machines, over 30 labourers and police force reached at Yadav’s place in Nanda Nagar at 12 noon and demolished his house, office and hostel constructed illegally. The girls living in the hostel had to shift their belongings before demolition.

“Action was taken against illegal building raised by Hemant Yadav and Yuvraj Ustad. We have demolished their houses and offices. Action against mafia and land sharks will continue as we have already served notices to owners of illegal buildings,” IMC commissioner Asheesh Singh said.

He added that action will be taken against those involved in land grabbing and other illegal activities.

“Our action is aimed to cut off financial sources of mafia. We have suspended routine removal drive for these activities,” Singh added.