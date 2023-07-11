 Ladli Behna Yojna: Over 3 K Women Get Second Installment Of Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreLadli Behna Yojna: Over 3 K Women Get Second Installment Of Scheme

Ladli Behna Yojna: Over 3 K Women Get Second Installment Of Scheme

Expressing gratitude to CM Chouhan, one of the beneficiaries, Rajbai Wankhede said that money would be utilized in purchasing stationary for children.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Ladli Behna Yojna: Over 3 K Women Get Second Installment Of Scheme | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Over 3,000 women from Khetia Nagar Panchayat received second installment of Ladli Behna Scheme during live streaming of CM event on Monday.

Expressing gratitude to CM Chouhan, one of the beneficiaries, Rajbai Wankhede said that money would be utilized in purchasing stationary for children. CM virtually administered oath to Ladli Behna Sena for electricity conservation and women empowerment.

Nagar Panchayat president Dashrath Nikum, vice president Chetan Jain, councillor Anklesh, Deva Sonis, BJP mandal president Kamlesh Rajput, veteran leaders Pandit Nikum, Prakash Mahale along with a large number of women beneficiaries also attended the event. Chief nagar panchayat officer Mohan Alava extended gratitude to all the attendees.

Read Also
Bhopal: Stormy Start To Monsoon Session As Congress Raises Sidhi Pee-Gate
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Delegation Seeks Repair Of Road, Submits Memorandum In Sardarpur

MP: Delegation Seeks Repair Of Road, Submits Memorandum In Sardarpur

MP: Divyang Tribal Woman Gets Her Land Back, Courtesy Collector

MP: Divyang Tribal Woman Gets Her Land Back, Courtesy Collector

MP: Railways To Construct Boundary Wall On Both Side Of Tracks In Ratlam

MP: Railways To Construct Boundary Wall On Both Side Of Tracks In Ratlam

Money To Be Used For Children’s Education, Insurance: Dhar Beneficiaries

Money To Be Used For Children’s Education, Insurance: Dhar Beneficiaries

Ladli Behna Yojna: Over 3 K Women Get Second Installment Of Scheme

Ladli Behna Yojna: Over 3 K Women Get Second Installment Of Scheme