Ladli Behna Yojna: Over 3 K Women Get Second Installment Of Scheme | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Over 3,000 women from Khetia Nagar Panchayat received second installment of Ladli Behna Scheme during live streaming of CM event on Monday.

Expressing gratitude to CM Chouhan, one of the beneficiaries, Rajbai Wankhede said that money would be utilized in purchasing stationary for children. CM virtually administered oath to Ladli Behna Sena for electricity conservation and women empowerment.

Nagar Panchayat president Dashrath Nikum, vice president Chetan Jain, councillor Anklesh, Deva Sonis, BJP mandal president Kamlesh Rajput, veteran leaders Pandit Nikum, Prakash Mahale along with a large number of women beneficiaries also attended the event. Chief nagar panchayat officer Mohan Alava extended gratitude to all the attendees.