Ladli Behna Yojana: 'Conduct survey of beneficiaries who have not filled forms'

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma reviewed the work of several departments in a time-limit meeting. Talking about the Ladli Behna Yojana the collector said that 1.87 lakh forms were processed till Monday. He directed officers to conduct survey of beneficiaries who had yet not filled the form.

He directed that No CM helpline complaint should be closed without the knowledge of the complainant. He said this while reviewing more than 50 pending complaints of the helpline. Strict action would be taken against officers if they were found ignoring the complaints, he said.

CMO Priyanka Patel was instructed to send information to the Tourism Department regarding the construction of phases 1, 2 and 3 of Navgrah Temple corridor.

Mandleshwar SDM was asked to confirm a suitable date for conducting Nimar Utsav from the residents. Then a proposal would be sent to the government for arrangements. Necessary instructions were also given on the proposal of fluoride scheme in 68 villages of Maheshwar tehsil.

Points like releasing water from Pipri pond, light and sound show in Maheshwar, Sanjeevni Clinic construction and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, additional collector JS Baghel, joint collector Shirali Jain and others were also present.