Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi SDM gets additional charge of Sardarpur

Sardarpur: Dhar district collector Alok Kumar Singh on Wednesday relieved Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vijay Rai and handed over additional charge to Kukshi SDM Bondersingh Kalesh till the next orders. SDM Rai was shifted Bhind on Tuesday.

Sardar revenue department has been in news since the ex-SDM of the area – Rai recommended for action against the staff and sarpanchs for their involvement in MGNREGA fraud.

SDM Kalesh speaking to Free Press said that he will assume Sardarpur charge on Thursday. The locals told Free Press that their eyes are on the administration as to how it will approach the ghost labourers scam- as now the SDM who has initiated action against it has been transferred.

Rai’s replacement- Kalesh said that after taking over Sardarpur, I will decide my priority only after understanding the administrative, geographical and social structure of the place. Priorities of the district administration will be our priority, he added. On the question of furthering the proceedings of the ghost labourer scam, he said that after coming to understand this mater, I will be able to say something.