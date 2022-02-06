Kukshi: Police reunite three-year-old boy with parents

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Police reunited a three-year-old boy with his parents after he was found running alone on the road by passers-by.

The incident took place when some passers-by found Vedant roaming alone near the Vijay Stambh Square around 10:00am. He was unable to provide information about his parents and address. Later the people handed over the child to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Dileep Tadewala offered the boy some biscuits and chocolates. He tried to inquire about his parents but in vain. He then took the boy in a mobile police vehicle and inquired from people in nearby areas. It was found that Vedant’s mother works as a tailor in Padawa area and his father Dinesh Singh of Laxmi Colony works in a Bagh print firm.

Police handed over the child to his parents. Dinesh said that he dropped off Vedant outside of the school at Alirajpur road and had no clue as to how Vedant reached the market place.

