Kukshi: Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti Mahapanchayat held

Kukshi(Madhya Pradesh): Under the "Mission Yuva Netritwa 2023”, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) Mahapanchayat was held here in Kukshi village of Dhar district on Tuesday. The sole aim of the Mahapanchayat was to showcase power to the rival political parties ahead of 2023 state assembly elections.

National convenor of JAYS and MLA from Manawar, Dr Hiralal Alava, MLA from Mandla district Dr Ashok Merskole, MLA from Jhagadia in Gujarat Chhotu Bhai Vasava, JAYS state president of Telangana Narasimha Rao Katram, Jharkhand JAYS state president Sanjay Pahan, Rajasthan JAYS state president Surendra Katara, and many other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

In the programme, the topic was specially discussed that how JAYS will reach the state assembly and the Parliament and how to raise the voice of the poor, tribal, the last person in the line in the state assembly and Parliament.

In the programme, the educational, economic, political and social backwardness in the tribal society were discussed openly and emphasis was also given to improve the condition of the tribal society by giving the leadership of these areas in their hands.