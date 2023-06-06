KUKSHI ‘DISTRICT’ ISSUE: Chief protester seeks euthanasia permission from Prez

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Chief of Kukshi Zilla Banao Andolan, Someshwar Patidar from Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district sought permission for euthanasia from the President of India.

Patidar sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since May 31 at Maa Gayantri temple premises to convey his demand for notifying Kukshi as a new district. Patidar who is surviving only on water is not getting support from locals as well as social organisations.

Meanwhile, his health began to deteriorate with each passing day as Dr Abhishek Rawat who is examining Patidar’s health claimed that he lost considerable amount of weight and his ketone level also raised to four-plus and this could be the reason that he may go to coma if his health does not improve.

Meanwhile, accusing state government of ignoring tribal plight from the region, Patidar in his letter to President Droupadi Murmu requested her to allow him for euthanasia as his death might compel Madhya Pradesh government to make Kukshi a district at the earliest.

In the letter, it was mentioned that, through various activities over the years, a demand is being made to the government to make Kukshi a separate district from Dhar. Even we are getting support of socio-religious political organisations, demand proposal letters for point-wise information have been sent and handed over several times from the local level to the government.

We handed over a memorandum by undertaking a signature campaign with public support, travelling a distance of about 800 kilometres from Kukshi to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on bicycles. Even after remaining silent for 112 days, we tried to draw attention of the government by staging a hunger strike, Patidar said.