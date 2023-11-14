Kukshi Constituency Watch: Voters Looking For Fresh Perspectives And Ideas Experienced Baghel Takes On New Face Patel

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi assembly constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Tribe, is one of the important seats in Dhar district and holds a special place in itself. It has a diverse population that includes various tribal communities, contributing to the vibrant and unique character of the region.

Once Congress stalwart and former deputy chief minister Jamuna Devi was elected from the coveted seat and achieved the top position in state politics. Her victory from Kukshi not only solidified her political career but also brought attention to the issues and concerns of the tribal communities in the region.

The consistent support from Kukshi voters has been a significant factor in Congress' success, as they have only faced defeat in three out of 15 elections conducted so far. This remarkable track record showcases the strong backing and trust that the Kukshi voters have consistently placed in Congress.

Currently, Congress fielded sitting MLA and former Cabinet minister Surendra Singh ‘Honey’ Baghel against BJP’s new face Jaideep Patel. Notably, Baghel was minister for Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) in the 15-month-long Kamal Nath government in the state.

The competition between BJP and Congress candidates is expected to be intense as Baghel brings with him extensive experience as a sitting MLA and former Cabinet minister. On the other hand, Patel's status as a new face in the BJP might work in his favour, as voters may be looking for fresh perspectives and ideas.

‘Honey’ finds berth in Nath govt

Surendra Singh ‘Honey’ Baghel was elected as MLA for the first time in 2013. In 2018, he continued his winning streak, defeating BJP's Virendra Singh by 63,000 votes. He was then found a place in the 15-month-long Nath government in the state. Before this, there was a tussle between his father Pratap Singh Baghel and Jamuna Devi over Congress ticket. Sometimes Jamuna Devi and sometimes Pratap Singh kept winning from here, but Congress remained the first choice among the people. However, there were three occasions when the public rejected Congress.

Caste Equations

With the seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, the political landscape in this region is highly influenced by caste dynamics, with parties strategically aligning themselves to appeal to specific caste groups. This has resulted in intense competition between the BJP and Congress to secure the support of different tribal communities. Additionally, the practice of forming alliances and forging caste-based equations plays a crucial role in determining the electoral outcomes in this reserved seat. Here scheduled tribe vote holds a significant influence on the electoral outcome. With the tribal majority being a stronghold for Congress, their support becomes crucial in determining the final results. In the past, the Congress has successfully managed to gain the trust and support of not only the tribal majority but also other influential communities, including Patidar and Sirvi in the Kukshi region.

Influence of JAYS

JAYS has a strong base in Kukshi and its adjoining areas. Being a tribal-dominated area, JAYS has a lot of influence here. The presence of JAYS has given sleepless nights to BJP, as its candidate reportedly extended support to Congress.

Voters Scenario in 2023

Total Voters: 2,46,533

Male Voters: 1,21,911

Female Voters: 1,24,618

Other Voters: 04

Voting Scenario in 2018

Total Voting: 75.32%

Surendra Singh Baghel (Cong): 1,08,391 (65.63%)

Virendra Singh Baghel (BJP): 45,461 (27.53%)

Victory Margin: 62,930 (38.1%)

ISSUES AT A GLANCE

MASS MIGRATION: The biggest problem within the Kukshi assembly constituency is the mass migration of tribals due to the absence of any major industries that could generate employment. The mass migration also puts a strain on the social fabric of the community, as families are separated and traditional cultural practices are disrupted.

ABSENCE OF HEALTH FACILITIES: Though Kukshi has a 100-bed civil hospital, it is nothing more than a transit point or referring hospital for people in search of treatment. The hospital lacks specialised medical facilities and expertise, making it unable to cater to complex or critical medical conditions. Patients often have to be referred to larger hospitals in nearby cities for advanced treatments. Lack of access to sonography services in the area further exacerbates the healthcare challenges faced by the local population. There is an X-RAY machine, but the non-availability of X-RAY film forces people to go outside to get an X-RAY done. Due to a lack of money, many people go without treatment.

LACK OF BASIC INFRASTRUCTURE: These issues have hindered the overall development and connectivity of the rural areas in Kukshi. Lack of proper infrastructure not only affects the daily lives of the residents but also hampers economic growth and opportunities in these areas. There are some rural areas in Kukshi where the concrete road connecting locality to locality is still missing. In some places, there is a problem with electricity and water logging during the rainy season.

Candidates’ Take

BJP candidate Jaideep Patel accused his rival Congress candidate Surendra Singh Baghel of ignoring local issues, despite being an MLA for the last 10 years, including one-and-a-half-year as a Cabinet minister in the Nath government. Patel claimed that Baghel had failed to address the pressing concerns of the constituency, such as inadequate infrastructure, unemployment, and absence of health facilities.

He emphasised the need for a representative who would prioritise these issues and work towards their resolution. Patel also criticised Baghel for neglecting the issue of mass migration in the constituency. He suggested that setting up small industries in the area could help alleviate this problem, but unfortunately, no progress was made in this regard.

Despite being the minister, Baghel's lack of action in the constituency raised concerns among the residents who were expecting him to prioritise rehabilitation efforts. The absence of necessary medical supplies and non-functional equipment at Kukshi Civil Hospital further exacerbated the situation even the fact that MLA is the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

Sitting MLA and Congress candidate Surendra Singh Baghel expressed that while he holds the position of chairman at the Civil Hospital, the ultimate authority lies with the SDM, as he is secretary of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti. Numerous letters have been sent to them, highlighting the issues faced at the hospital and requesting necessary resources.

Despite our persistent efforts, the lack of attention given to these matters by the BJP government has hindered any progress. As far as the rehabilitation of dam oustees is concerned, during my one-and-a-half-year tenure as minister, I made great efforts for rehabilitation, and I got many people a package of Rs 5.8 lakh.

After the fall of the Kamal Nath government, it is disheartening to see that no significant progress has been made under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I am committed to addressing the issues that our voters are facing head-on. With a strong focus on effective governance, I will work tirelessly to implement practical solutions that prioritise the well-being and progress of our nation, Baghel added.

With inputs from Rakesh Gupta

