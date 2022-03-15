Kukshi: Congress takes out gair at Bhagoriya festival

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Congress party on Tuesday took out a colourful gair at the tribal Bhagoriya festival, here in Kukshi. The gair started from MLAís office located near Alirajpur road and concluded at Tehsil office ground, under the leadership of MLA and former cabinet minister Surendra Singh Honey Baghel. MLA Baghel was decked up in a traditional dress and witnessed the confluence of traditional folk culture and modern arts at the festival.

The procession passed through the main sections of the town. MLA feted folk artists at the concluding session. A heavy police force was deployed, and the MLA expressed gratitude to the police department in this regard.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:02 PM IST