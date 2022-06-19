Kukshi: BJP, Congress campaign hard to ensure win in civic polls

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In view of upcoming local body elections, BJP and Congress have been campaigning hard to secure a maximum number of votes and ensure the partyís win. Voting for four district panchayat seats under the Kukshi Assembly segment is to be held during the first phase of the three-tier panchayat polls.

Campaigning for the upcoming local bodies polls has picked up the pace with cabinet ministers and the Member of Parliament holding a public meeting here in Bhawariya village to ensure the BJP's win in Ward no 20 in Nisarpur village. More than 3,000 party workers marked their presence at the public meeting in whihc 20 Congress workers joined the BJP.

Addressing the event, Cabinet minister Dr Sumer Singh Solanki told that people must elect BJP candidates in local polls so that development can be ushered in effectively and urged them to vote in large numbers.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Honey Bhaghel has been holding nukkad meetings across several villages to seek votes and ensure victory. Similarly, other independent candidates have been campaigning hard to secure maximum votes.

