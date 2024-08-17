Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Alot Doctors Demand Death Penalty For Perpetrators; Submit Memorandum To SDM | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the nationwide 24-hour strike over the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, doctors from Alot gathered on Saturday to protest and demand swift justice. They also submitted a memorandum to SDM Sunil Kumar Jaiswal, addressing President Droupadi Murmu. Nine days ago, the doctor was assaulted, raped and strangled at a Medical College in Kolkata, sparking outrage nationwide.

The doctors presented a memorandum to SDM Jaiswal, emphasising the need for strict action against the perpetrators. They highlighted the alarming rise in violence against medical professionals, particularly women, in what should be secure environments like hospitals and medical colleges. Former BMO Dr Fulambrikar expressed deep sorrow and anger over the incident, urging the West Bengal government to act swiftly.

He stressed that doctors serving society in critical times should not be subjected to such crimes. The doctors demanded the death penalty for those responsible, insisting that the safety of medical professionals must be prioritised. The protest saw participation from numerous doctors, including BMO Devendra Maurya, Dr Abdul Qadir, Dr PN Dangi, Dr Sunil Chopra and others, united in their call for justice and enhanced security for their community.

ABVP Burns Mamata’s Effigy

Mandleshwar: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested against the West Bengal government following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata Medical College. During the protest, ABVP members burned an effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of shielding those involved in the crime. Sarvjeet Saluja, ABVP's city coordinator, criticised the state government for its inaction and stated that such incidents are frequent in West Bengal. The protest, part of a nationwide strike, saw participation from city secretary Vaidik Shukla and other ABVP workers.

Private doctors join nationwide strike

Badnawar: Private doctors in Badnawar joined the nationwide strike, halting work. Only critical patients were treated during the strike, while routine services were suspended. However, the government hospital's OPD remained open in the morning.

Garoth doctors protest

Garoth: Government and non-government doctors, along with staff at Garoth and Bolia Nagar Primary Health Centres, staged a silent protest on Saturday, tying black bands on their hands. During the protest, which included a two-minute silence, the doctors demanded swift justice and the harshest punishment for the perpetrators. In Garoth, doctors even went on strike, keeping the OPD closed in solidarity.