Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Aftermath: Resident, Junior Doctors Call Off Strike On Dean's Written Assurance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents and Junior Doctors’ Association called off their strike after getting written assurance from the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College to meet their demands at the earliest. The doctors have returned to work which normalised medical facilities in all associated hospitals of MGM Medical College on Wednesday.

Resident and junior doctors were on strike for the last two days in solidarity with the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) against the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College. The association members held a discussion with the college authorities on an open forum and raised issues like no separate duty rooms for female doctors, no security and CCTV camera in corridors and unhygienic conditions in duty rooms.

Free Press had exposed the poor conditions of duty rooms in the hospital along with revealing security lapses. Residents and junior doctors had given a condition before the Dean to end strike only after getting a written assurance.

Later, the Dean of MGM Medical College gave in writing that vacant private wards on every floor will be allotted to female duty doctors as their duty room. Meanwhile, hospital superintendents were also directed to constitute committees of HoDs to ensure cleanliness and safety of doctors by reviewing CCTVs functioning in their departments. The Dean has also ordered police verification of guards and housekeeping staff. The strike had affected medical services in the hospital as all elective surgeries were postponed while patients had to wait long hours in the OPDs.