Knowledge of disasters is salvation: Dr George V Joseph

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Disaster Management Institute Bhopal joint-director George V Joseph here on Monday said that knowledge of disasters is salvation.

“To understand and learn about disaster management, first we need to understand the danger of disaster, for which three methods are used. This process is called hazard mapping,” he said while addressing a five-day training programme on disaster management started at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science. The training programme is jointly being organised by SGSITS and DMI-Bhopal.

Day one of the programme focused on earthquake resistance construction. Engineers from different government departments participated in the training programme. Information was given about the kind of precautions that should be taken in constructions taking place in earthquake-prone areas.

Earthquake resistance construction training programmes under disaster management are being organised in all the districts of the state. All government and non-government engineers have been asked to join it.

During the training session, the anti-earthquake structure was discussed and suggestions were deliberated upon along with discussion on the incidents that happened in the past, including the works being done in this direction.

He said that when there is a disaster like Beleshwar Mahadev temple tragedy in Indore, adequate resources are required.

“Resources are necessary but teamwork is the most important thing during disasters,” he said.

SGSITS director R Saxena said that awareness about natural calamities is the key to dealing with them.