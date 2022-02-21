Knowledge Exchange Mission: Medical Education Department plans to enhance hands-on experience of students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to enhance the hands-on experience of the medical students over the advancement in treatment and education, the Medical Education Department is going to launch ‘Knowledge Exchange Mission’ for all government medical colleges of the state.

The department will sign a memorandum of understanding with the institutes or individuals from across the country and across the globe for knowledge sharing along with hands-on practices of the students.

A senior official in the Directorate of Medical Education, wishing anonymity, said, “There are many individuals who are best in their fields like robotic surgeries, neurosurgeries, oncology, and others. Department will sign a MoUs with them to teach and train the medical students of all the government medical colleges of the state for helping the students to learn the ongoing advancements in the field along with the theoretical part.”

We are aiming to produce the best doctors from government medical colleges of the state. The programme will help students to learn the ongoing advancement: Minister

He said that not only individuals but the government is also planning to collaborate with major institutes across the globe including hospitals, universities and organisations including some in the USA as well.

“The programme will be run on hybrid mode including both offline and online but the major focus will be on offline training of the students which also provides the chances for students to visit the institutes,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, “Knowledge Exchange Mission would be the first and only initiative across the country which will help in enhancing the knowledge of students and to produce best doctors.”

He said that an office for the mission will also be inaugurated in a couple of days at GMC, Bhopal and a nodal officer has also been appointed for the same.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:45 AM IST