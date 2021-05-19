KNOT DONE: SI in Indore line attached for getting son married during Janta Curfew

Indore: A police sub-inspector, who organized the marriage ceremony of his son without information a couple of days ago, was attached to police lines by senior officials after they came to know about the same. Also, the police have booked the SI and the father of the bride for violating Corona Curfew.

SI Rajesh Gaud is posted at Aerodrome police station. He had organized his son’s marriage function and invited several people for the party! A video went viral in which many were seen without masks and they were also not following social distancing during the function.