KNOT DONE: SI in Indore line attached for getting son married during Janta Curfew

Indore: A police sub-inspector, who organized the marriage ceremony of his son without information a couple of days ago, was attached to police lines by senior officials after they came to know about the same. Also, the police have booked the SI and the father of the bride for violating Corona Curfew.
SI Rajesh Gaud is posted at Aerodrome police station. He had organized his son’s marriage function and invited several people for the party! A video went viral in which many were seen without masks and they were also not following social distancing during the function.
FP VIEW : What the SI did will force the cop fraternity to hang their heads in shame. At a time, when the media is publishing so much about Covidiots and how the cops are ensuring that people remain indoors and do not venture out in the open uselessly, one such carelessness by an SI, erases all the good job of the cops done collectively and they become laughing stock for the masses. Such irresponsible cops should be removed from duty for having defamed the entire force.
Due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the city, the district administration has banned marriage functions during the Corona Curfew in the district. But, SI Gaud organized the marriage function of his son and invited about 200 people to the ceremony.
After the video of the marriage function went viral, SP Mahesh Chand Jain took cognizance and instructed a subordinate to give a report about the incident. After that, SI Gaud was attached to the police lines. SP has also expressed displeasure on police station in charge Rahul Sharma.
After the action against SI Gaur, Aerodrome police station staff booked SI Gaud and bride’s father Gaurishankar Gaud under Section 188 of the IPC for violating Corona Curfew. Probe is underway.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)