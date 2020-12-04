Kisan train to run twice a week from Indore; on Tuesdays and Fridays

Indore:

Indore-New Guwahati Kisan train, the first such train of the region and also of the Western Railway, will now run twice in a week. At present, it runs once a week on Wednesday and now it will run on Saturdays also.

The first Kisan train started from the city’s Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station (Indore) on November 24 to carry the produce of farmers.



According to official information, keeping in view the demand of farmers, train number 00969 Indore-New Guwahati Kisan Parcel Special Train will run every Saturday also from tomorrow till further orders. The train

will depart on the same time at 3 pm from Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station.



It will reach New Guwahati on Friday and Monday. Similarly, train number 00970 New Guwahati-Indore Kisan Rail Parcel Special train will run from New Guwahati at 6 pm on Tuesday and Saturday every week from December 8 and reach the city at 5.20 pm on Monday and Thursday via Maksi, Dewas.

The train has stoppages at Saint Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Changsari stations from both directions.