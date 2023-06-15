Kisan Kalyan Mahakumbh: CM Announces Waiver Of Interest For 20k Farmers

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Kisan Kalyan Mahakumbh, a PMFBY (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana) distribution event was organised at Anaj Mandi on Bistan Road in Khargone on Tuesday.

Khargone/Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel, former agricultural cabinet minister Balkrishna Patidar, Bhagirath Kumrawat also attended the event. District cooperative bank MD Rajendra Acharya delivered welcome speech and briefed about interest waiver.

Live telecast of Kisan Kalyan Mahakumbh organised at Mohanpura in Rajgarh was also held at Khargone where in CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced waiver of interest worth Rs 56.1 crore of 20k farmers through single click under the Chief Minister Farmers Interest Waiver Scheme.

Addressing the event, the MP said that the Mahakumbh was a manifestation of the government’s commitment towards welfare of farmers. He said that farmers' welfare was vital for the development and prosperity of the state. Through Mahakumbh, farmer’s interest was being waived so that they could reap benefit of crop loan scheme.

The event was conducted by Rajkumar Sharma while ML Chouhan delivered vote of thanks.