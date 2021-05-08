Ujjain: Kill Corona Campaign-3; 12 centers to provide first aid for cold and cough

Ujjain: Inaugurating the ‘Kill Corona Campaign-3,’ Ujjain Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the district administration has established two Covid-19 assistance centers in each of the six zones of the city.

Here, patients suffering from common cold and cough will get first aid, guidance and medicines will also be provided to the locals from 9 am to 5 pm.

On the first day on Saturday a total of 37 people availed the first aid facilities at these centres.

Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, inspected the centers on Saturday. He directed the officials to ensure that all facilities are available for the visitors, doctors and attendants at the centre. Deputy-commissioner Kalyani Pandey was present.

Singhal told the doctors that patients whose condition is critical should be sent to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital, Government Charak Hospital or other district hospital, he added.

//Location

Centres have been set up at: Government Higher Secondary Jiwajiganj School and Valmiki Community Hall Patti Bazaar in Zone number1, Shaheed Nagar Community Building and Government School at Patel Nagar Community Building in Zone number 2, near Lakkadganj Community Hall and Bhikshuk Ghar Mahakal Temple in Zone number 3, Girls HS School Dussehra Maidan and Nipn Manglik Parisar in Zone number 4, behind Desai Nagar School Loharpatti and Dr Ambedkar Library and Research Institute located in Social Justice Complex in Zone number 5 and in Zone-6 office at Nanakheda and Government School Indira Nagar Nagjhiri.