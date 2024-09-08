 Kidnapped Boy Rescued From Forest Within 6 Hours In Neemuch
Kidnapped Boy Rescued From Forest Within 6 Hours In Neemuch

The child was taken by a miscreant who stealthily entered their home, prompting a frantic chase by the grandmother, who was unable to catch up in the darkness.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Officers find child inside forest area | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old boy, who was abducted early on Saturday, was reunited with his parents within just six hours by the Ratlam police.

Reportedly, a 6-year-old child from a tribal family was kidnapped while sleeping with his grandmother. The event unfolded in Luhariya Chundawat village, located in the Aravali mountain range near the MP-Rajasthan border.

Following the kidnapping, the local community quickly rallied together and the police were alerted via emergency services. SP Ankit Jaiswal led a rapid response, deploying officers from four nearby police stations to conduct a thorough search operation in the area.

article-image

The police's prompt action resulted in the child being rescued safely within just six hours of the abduction from the forest area. Despite the successful rescue of the child, the kidnapper managed to escape into the dense forest surrounding the village.

The police are continuing their search efforts, utilising drone technology to locate the suspect. SP indicated that there have been previous incidents of child abductions in the area. The villagers have expressed their gratitude for the police's swift and sensitive handling of the case.

