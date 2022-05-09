Khetia: Women walk 3 km in heat to fetch drinking water

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the state government is spending millions of rupees on 'Nal Jal Yojana' to ensure that every household gets safe and sufficient drinking water, many parts of Barwani district continue to face water scarcity.

One such place is Bhadgon village, about 100 km away from the district headquarters, where villagers have not been getting tap water for the last three months. They are being forced to walk 3-4 km under scorching summer heat to fetch potable water for their daily chores.

The women here claimed that shortage of drinking water was prevailing in the village for the last three months. ìThere is no drinking water and we have to walk about five kilometres to Khetia - Sendhwa road to get potable water for our daily chores, said the women here. The villager accused the sarpanch and sarpanch secretary of not listening to their grievances. Whenever we visit the panchayat office, we either find the main gate locked as neither the sarpanch nor his secretary are available at the office and whenever they are there, the duo behave very rudely with villagers, they said. The duo are least bothered to look into the woes of the villagers, they further added.

