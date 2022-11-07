Khetia: Villagers allege poor quality work in construction of PMGSY roads

FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The villagers here in Khetia village of Barwani district have alleged poor quality of work in the construction of the Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY) roads connecting Khetia to Malgaon, Melon to Mortalai village among others.

Huge anomalies in the execution of various roads being built at a cost of crores of rupees under PMGSY have been reported due to the negligence of concerned officials. Local villagers are aggrieved over the extremely slow and poor quality of construction work being carried out in the area.

Residents and everyday commuters face issues due to air pollution. Due to unprecedented delays in the completion of the work, locals are suffering and facing manifold problems. They have alleged the use of substandard construction materials and the use of mud in place of murram were the main reasons for the bad condition of the road.

Villagers had brought the matter to the notice of the officials but all their pleas have remained unheeded as yet. Aggrieved villagers have also appealed to the local MP and MLA to look into the matter as the locals do not face any further inconvenience.