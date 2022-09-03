Khetia: Two injured as Eicher collides with van on Khetia-Sendhwa road

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Two people got injured after a rashly driven Eicher vehicle collided with a Maruti van on Khetia-Sendhwa road at 5:00 am on Saturday. The van (MP09, BD9917) was heading towards Sendhwa from Khetia, suddenly an Eicher vehicle (MP46H0381) coming from the opposite side banged into the van at Shrikhed Phata near Nisarpur village. This resulted in the front part of the van getting badly damaged.

Due to the accident, people sitting inside the van including Bhikangaon residents Seema Bamania and Krishna Prajapati got severely injured.

According to information, they are suffering from multiple fractures. However, the driver of Eicher absconded from the spot. The injured were immediately taken to the nearest hospital with the help of villagers, passers-by, and Khetia police. Later, they were referred to another hospital. Also, a large number of villagers gathered as soon as the accident's information spread among them.