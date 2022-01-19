Khetia: Truck laden with 300 quintals of wheat seized

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In the vehicle laden with 300 quintals of wheat was seized by mandi secretary.

A penalty of Rs 48,200 (five times the market fee) was imposed on the trader under section 19(4) of the Mandi Act. He failed to furnish proper receipts or documents about the goods.

SDM Pansemal Anshu Jawla has ordered a detailed probe in this matter.

According to the information received from Khetia Krishi Upaj Mandi, the said truck bearing registration number MH-18-BG-2234 carrying 300 quintals of wheat has been confiscated.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:19 PM IST