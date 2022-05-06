Khetia: State government anti-encroachment reaches last point of state

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia administration demolished 13 shops constructed on government land at Barrier Square in Khetia village of Barwani district.

This is the second consecutive day when the administration led by Pansemal SDM Anshu Jawala, additional tehsildar Hukumsingh Ningwal and municipal council CMO Yeshwant Shukla continued its drive against illegal structures erected on the government land.

With this Madhya Pradesh governmentís drive against encroachment reached up to the last point of the state as Barrier Square is situated barely a stone's throw away from the Maharashtra border.

Notably, Khetia village is situated on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Some of its portion lies in Maharashtra and people on the other side call it Khed Digar.

Meanwhile, many locals congratulated the administration team as they claimed that many shoppers had encroached on government land and put their stuff on the road making it difficult to ply vehicles.

Additional tehsildar Ningwal said that as soon as the administration squad reached the spot, shoppers there sought more time from the officials which was denied as they had already given ample time to them.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:11 PM IST