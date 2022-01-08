e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:59 AM IST

Khetia: SP, forensic team visits crime scene in school kid rape case

The police said the incident has been placed in identified offense category and all proceedings will be completed within the time limit and maximum punishment will be sought for the accused.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani superintendent of police Deepak Shukla and forensic team on Friday visited the spot where a 7-year-old child was sexually assaulted by a 41-year-old person.

Shukla said that the police have rounded up the accused after receiving the information. FSL officers, DSP women security and others are probing the case, he added.

He said the incident has been placed in identified offence category and all proceedings will be completed within the time limit and maximum punishment will be sought for the accused.

Shukla said police not only nabbed the accused but sent the rape survivor to the Civil Hospital.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: No mask, no fuel in Madhya Pradesh, says Narottam Mishra Bhopal: No mask, no fuel in Madhya Pradesh, says Narottam Mishra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:59 AM IST
Advertisement