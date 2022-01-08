Khetia: SP, forensic team visits crime scene in school kid rape case

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani superintendent of police Deepak Shukla and forensic team on Friday visited the spot where a 7-year-old child was sexually assaulted by a 41-year-old person.

Shukla said that the police have rounded up the accused after receiving the information. FSL officers, DSP women security and others are probing the case, he added.

He said the incident has been placed in identified offence category and all proceedings will be completed within the time limit and maximum punishment will be sought for the accused.

Shukla said police not only nabbed the accused but sent the rape survivor to the Civil Hospital.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:59 AM IST