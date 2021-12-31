Khetia: Police trace stolen tractor loaded with cotton worth Rs 3L

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer from Maharashtra got back his tractor trolley loaded with cotton bales worth Rs 3 lakh.

Farmer Dilip Dilwar, a resident of Malgaon, Maharashtra in his complaint on December 28 stated that a tractor which he had left in the queue for auction at the Krishi Upaj Mandi in Khetia village had gone missing at around 2 am. Cotton worth Rs 3 lakh was laden on the tractor.

After failing to find his tractor at the place it was parked, he raised an alarm. The Mandi administration immediately rushed to the Khetia police station and lodged a complaint against unidentified miscreants.

Police and mandi administration scanned the CCTV footage installed in the courtyard and found that the tractor was stolen from the Mandi premises at 2:09 am.

Khetia police station in-charge, Santosh Sawale, constituted a team to search for the tractor.

The next day, a police team received information about the sale of cotton to a ginning factory at Kolda village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.

Police immediately rushed to the spot, and recovered the tractor trolley laden with cotton.

Accused are still on the run. Mandi secretary Mansaram Jamre said that there is movement of vehicles throughout the night in the market but this is the first instance of theft.

Police station in-charge Santosh Sawale said that CCTV footage helped in tracking the stolen tractor and cotton.

ALSO READ Khetia: Inebriated driver crushes man to death

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:23 PM IST