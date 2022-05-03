Khetia: Police reunite minor missing girl with family

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Police rescued a minor girl form an abductor and reunited with her family members in Khetia village of Madhya Pradesh.

The police arrested the abductor from Dhule, Maharashtra and produced him before the court, from where he was sent to jail.

The accused was identified as Arun Panwar, a resident of Malgaon under Masawad police station limit in Maharashtra. Police booked him under Section 363, 366(a) (kidnapping), 376, 376(2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 5L/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

According to Khetia police station, on April 27, a person, resident of a small village that falls under the police station limits lodged a missing complaint of his daughter. He claimed that she went to a wedding ceremony of one of his neighbours and did not return.

Following which the complainant along with his son started searching for her. They inquired about her whereabouts at their relatives' places as well, but all went in vain. After that the girl’s father lodged her missing complaint at Khetia police station.

Taking cognizance of the matter, a special team from Khetia police station formed. The team began a search in the area as well as the bordering district of Maharashtra.

During the search, police got a tip-off about the girl and the abductor's whereabouts. Based on inputs, police rushed to Dhule bus stop in Maharashtra and nabbed Arun with the girl from there.

